OGDEN, Utah (AP)Bronson Barron threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Dontae McMillan ran for 139 yards and a touchdown and Weber State beat Idaho State 45-7 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky) rebounded from last week’s 33-30 defeat against conference leader Sacramento State to score more than 40 points for the fifth time this season.

McMillan reached his rushing total on just 15 carries; a 9.3-yards per carry average.

Idaho State’s (1-9, 1-6) lone score occurred when Sagan Gronauer threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Christian Fredrickson to reduce its deficit to 21-7 with five seconds left before halftime.

The Wildcats hold a 48-15 all-time series lead over Idaho State and has especially dominated the series since the mid-90s.

Weber State has won nine straight, 20 of the last 21 and 26 of the last 28 games against Idaho State. ISU has won just two games in the series since 1996.

