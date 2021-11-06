Watson, Old Dominion runs past Florida International, 47-24

MIAMI, Fla. (AP)Blake Watson ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Hayden Wolff threw a pair of touchdown passes as Old Dominion handed Florida International its eighth straight loss, 47-24 on Saturday night.

Wolff opened the scoring with a 20-yard pass to Zack Kuntz and Elijah Davis ran 61 yards for a touchdown as the Monarchs built a 24-10 lead after one quarter. Wolff added a 63-yard strike to Darius Savedge to start the second half to make it 30-10.

Old Dominion (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) rolled to 282 yards on the ground. Watson carried 28 times and Davis added 114 yards on 10 carries. Wolff was 22 of 42 passing for 283 yards and was picked off once. Kuntz caught nine passes for 102 yards.

Max Bortenschlager was 18 of 32 for 315 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Florida International (1-8, 0-5). Bryce Singleton caught six passes, including both Bortenschlager TDs, and had 199 receiving yards.

