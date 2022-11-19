PHILADELPHIA (AP)Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware 29-26 on Saturday.

Watkins opened the scoring with a 7-yard run to give Villanova (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with a 48-yard scoring strike to Thyrick Pitts. Henderson and Pitts teamed up again for a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter but the Blue Hens missed the point-after kick and led 13-7.

The Wildcats regained the lead on Deewil Barlee’s 1-yard run before a field goal by Brandon Ratcliffe gave Delaware a 16-14 lead at intermission.

Henderson’s 25-yard scoring strike to Jourdan Townsend gave the Blue Hens a 23-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Barlee scored on an 11-yard run to get Villanova within 23-21 heading to the final period.

Henderson completed 37 of 59 passes for 347 yards for Delaware.

The Blue Hens out-gained the Wildcats 461-250.

