PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Washington State hired Jeff Schmedding as the Cougars’ new defensive coordinator on Thursday.

Schmedding spent the past two seasons at Auburn and was the Tigers defensive coordinator for the past season. He was Auburn’s linebackers coach and assistant head coach during his first season in the SEC as part of Bryan Harsin’s staff.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Schmedding was the defensive coordinator at Boise State for the 2019-20 seasons. Before joining the Broncos, the native of Spokane, Washington, spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Washington in a variety of roles. Schmedding was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles his final four seasons.

”Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and truly understands our region of the country,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said in a statement. ”Jeff will put his stamp on our defense and I can’t wait to work alongside him in continuing the foundation of defensive football we have built here at WSU.”

Schmedding will replace Brian Ward, who left the Cougars after last season to take a position at Arizona State.

—

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads