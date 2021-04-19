Virginia coach: WR Davis, LB Bennett out with knee injuries

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday that wide receiver Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker Chico Bennett Jr. have sustained ACL injuries during spring practice and will be sidelined until at least November.

Davis, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, was expected to be a major contributor on offense this season. He caught 20 passes for 515 yards, a 25.8-yard average last season. That was the second-best average in the nation. He also had five touchdowns in just eight games.

Bennett, a junior transfer from Georgia Tech, was being counted on to contribute at linebacker, Mendenhall said. The coach said one of the injuries was sustained without contact and the other was a contact injury, but declined to say which was which.

”Those are the only two players that have been injured to this point,” Mendenhall said.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES