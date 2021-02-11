Vanderbilt wraps up football staff, hiring cornerbacks coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea wrapped up his first staff, hiring LaMar Morgan on Thursday as cornerbacks coach.

Morgan started his coaching career in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt, helping the Commodores go 9-4 in back-to-back seasons with two bowl berths.

He spent the past two seasons coaching cornerbacks at his alma mater, Louisiana Lafayette. He helped the Ragin’ Cajuns go 10-1 last season. Morgan was safeties coach with Houston in 2018 and spent 2016-17 as defensive backs coach at Louisiana Monroe.

Morgan coached defensive backs at Western Carolina in 2014 and 2015. He was a two-time captain and safety at Louisiana Lafayette.

