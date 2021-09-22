Utah QB Cameron Rising to start vs. Washington State

An early season starting-quarterback controversy for Utah’s football team came to an unexpected resolution Tuesday morning.

In a surprising turn of events, former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer left the Utes’ program three days after being benched part way through a disappointing showing in a loss to San Diego State.

Cameron Rising will start for the Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) in Saturday’s conference game against Washington State (1-2, 0-1) in Salt Lake City.

Utah released a statement confirming Brewer’s departure shortly after Rising was listed atop the depth chart. Texas transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson was listed in the primary backup spot.

“Charlie has decided to move on, and we wish him the best,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.

Brewer, who passed for 9,700 yards in his four years at Baylor, was relieved by Rising in the third quarter against San Diego State on Saturday, and Rising ignited a late comeback to force overtime by throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Utah ended up losing 33-31 to the Aztecs in triple overtime.

“Cam came in and gave us that spark with his legs as well as with his arm — he ran for some big gains,” Whittingham said of Rising, who threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards.

“He came in off the bench, and his first few passes might have been a little bit errant, but he settled in and did a great job once he got into a rhythm – and he got into a rhythm very quickly.”

Washington State got more than its fill of seeing a replacement quarterback last Saturday when freshman Jaxson Dart stepped in early in the game after Kedon Slovis was injured. Dart led Southern California to a 45-14 blowout win by completing 30-of-46 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns in his dazzling debut.

The Cougars went up 14-0 and led by a touchdown at halftime, but USC cruised to victory after scoring 28 points in the third quarter.

Washington State amassed only 279 yards of offense compared with 447 by the Trojans.

Cougars coach Nick Rolovich encouraged his players to “stay together” after the rough loss at home.

“See how you can get better,” Rolovich said, sharing the message he gave to his players. “We’ve got a long season in front of us.”

