UT Martin to end 2020 schedule against Alabama, Memphis

(Stats Perform) – There is a unique ending to UT Martin’s 2020 schedule – back-to-back games against FBS opponents.

FCS programs rarely schedule two FBS programs late in the regular season, but UT Martin will travel to Alabama for a first-time matchup on Nov. 14 and play at Memphis on Nov. 21. The Skyhawks are 4-9-1 all-time against Memphis, including a 20-17 win in 2012.

UT Martin, which was 7-5 overall and 6-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference last season, will open the campaign by hosting Southern Illinois on Sept. 3 and then face eight straight conference opponents, including four at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

Skyhawks coach Jason Simpson is entering his 15th season.

—=

2020 UT Martin Schedule

Sept. 3, Southern Illinois

Sept. 12, at Austin Peay*

Sept. 26, Eastern Illinois*

Oct. 3, at Eastern Kentucky*

Oct. 10, Jacksonville State*

Oct. 17, at Murray State*

Oct. 24, Southeast Missouri* (Homecoming Day)

Oct. 31, at Tennessee State*

Nov. 7, Tennessee Tech*

Nov. 14, at Alabama

Nov. 21, at Memphis

* – Ohio Valley Conference game