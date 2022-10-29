HOUSTON (AP)Zak Wallace scored four touchdowns on just 15 carries and totaled 155 yards rushing and UT Martin beat Houston Christian 52-28 on Saturday in a non-conference game.

His backfield mate, Sam Franklin, collected 139 yards ruching on just eight carries and reached the end zone once. The majority of his yardage occurred on his 89-yard scoring jaunt late in the third quarter.

Dresser Winn threw for 171 yards for the Skyhawks – 141 going to receiver Colton Dowell – with a touchdown going to DJ Nelson.

Houston Christian’s Justin Fomby threw for 394 yards and three touchdowns but suffered three interceptions. Vernon Harrell caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns and Ismail Mahdi caught eight passes for 121 yards and a score.

UT Martin (5-3) rebounded from last week’s 65-24 defeat against No. 3-ranked FBS Tennessee and now has won four of its last five. Houston Christian has dropped four straight.

