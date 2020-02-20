USC athletic director: UC Davis game will be canceled

(Stats Perform) – USC athletic director Mike Bohn said his school has informed UC Davis officials of its plan to cancel a scheduled game between the programs on Sept. 4, 2021.

Speaking on a 24/7 Sports podcast, Bohn said USC will replace UC Davis with an FBS opponent. USC is one of three FBS programs, along with rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, that hasn’t played an FCS program since the Division I split in 1978.

The USC-UC Davis matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was first announced last July.