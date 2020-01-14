UNI’s 2020 schedule is rugged again

(Stats Perform) – Playing on the road next season may be easier for Northern Iowa than games at the UNI-Dome – and the Panthers kick off the campaign at Iowa.

UNI announced an 11-game schedule on Tuesday, and four of the five home opponents – Missouri Valley Football Conference powers North Dakota State, Illinois State and South Dakota State and Big Sky Conference co-champ Weber State – joined the Panthers in the Top 10 of the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 this season. NDSU, of course, has won nine straight conference titles and the last three FCS national titles.

Coach Mark Farley’s program always plays a rugged schedule, and in 2020 it starts with a Sept. 5 visit to Iowa.

The Panthers reached the FCS quarterfinals while going 10-5 this past season.

2020 Northern Iowa Schedule

Sept. 5, at Iowa

Sept. 12, at Idaho State

Sept. 19, Weber State

Sept. 26, North Dakota State*

Oct. 3, at Southern Illinois*

Oct. 10, at Western Illinois*

Oct. 17, Illinois State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 24, at South Dakota*

Nov. 7, South Dakota State*

Nov. 14, at Youngstown State*

Nov. 21, Missouri State*

* – MVFC game