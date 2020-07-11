UNC recruit Grimes to reclassify, join Tar Heels this summer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina recruit Tony Grimes says he plans to reclassify and graduate this summer so that he can join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season.

Grimes announced his plan in a social-media post Friday.

Grimes is the nation’s top-rated cornerback for the class of 2021 and the No. 7 recruit overall according to 247sports. He recently committed to the Tar Heels out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in a huge recruiting win for Mack Brown’s staff.

Addding Grimes moved the Tar Heels to third nationally in 247sports’ team rankings for next year’s graduating class, trailing only Ohio State and Clemson. UNC ranks 19th nationally for this year’s class.

