CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina has hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as its run-game coordinator and tight ends coach.

The school announced the hiring Tuesday, with Kitchens named to replace John Lilly after Lilly joined Frank Reich’s staff with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Kitchens spent 16 seasons in the NFL ranks, leading the Browns to a 6-10 record as head coach in 2019. He also worked as an offensive coordinator with the Browns and took over as play-caller for the New York Giants in 2021.

Kitchens also spent 11 years on the staff of the Arizona Cardinals, including for their Super Bowl appearance in the 2008 season. He has had college coaching stints at North Texas and Mississippi and spent last year as a senior analyst at South Carolina.

