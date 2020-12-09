UIW preview capsule

(Stats Perform) – Southland Conference member UIW is one of 18 FCS programs (out of 127 overall) that will play at least one nonconference game this fall. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Southland postponed its conference schedule until a potential spring season.

LOCATION: San Antonio

STADIUM: Gayle and Tim Benson Stadium

HEAD COACH: Eric Morris (11-12, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 4-5 Southland (Tie/6th)

2020 FALL SCHEDULE: at Arkansas State (Dec. 12) – canceled on Dec. 9

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 11 (7 offense/4 defense)

3 KEY RETURNEES: QB Jon Copeland, RB Kevin Brown, MLB Kelechi Anyalebechi

BIGGEST SHOES TO FILL: C Brandon Floores

OUTLOOK: UIW was late to the fall season, announcing on Nov. 16 it would play the one matchup at Arkansas State (the matchup was canceled on Dec. 9). The Cardinals were the 2018 Southland co-champ and their 11 wins under Morris mark the best two-year stretch in the program’s 11-year history, but last year’s team disappointed with a season-ending, five-game losing streak. The offense leads the way while the defense searches for considerable improvement. Copeland, the 2018 Southland freshman of the year, has passed for 6,325 yards and 44 touchdowns through his first two seasons. He spreads out the passes, with eight different players catching at least 25 receptions last season. RBs Brown (720 yards), Ameer King (505 yards) and Keyondrick Philio (nine TDs) form a solid trio, but the Cardinals are filling losses on the offensive line. The defensive losses include rising sophomore rover Jaylon Jimmerson to the NCAA transfer portal. There’s an opportunistic mind-set as the Cardinals forced at least one turnover in 23 consecutive games before the streak ended in last year’s finale. Carson Mohr kicked 10 field goals and 42 PATs as a freshman.