UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson returning for 2022 season

LOS ANGELES (AP)UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led the Pac-12 in total offense this season, will return for a fifth year with the Bruins in 2022.

Thompson-Robinson announced his decision Monday on social media.

”I believe 2021 ended short so WE can go farther in 2022!,” Thompson-Robinson wrote on Twitter.

Thompson-Robinson was a first-team selection on the All-Pac-12 team and was a second-team choice by coaches. He averaged 274.4 yards on offense and was second in the conference with 21 passing touchdowns.

The Bruins went 8-4 in 2021, the program’s first winning campaign in Chip Kelly’s four years in charge. They did not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State on Dec. 28 due to COVID-19 issues.

Thompson-Robinson will not have some key players in the huddle with him next season. Wide receiver Kyle Phillips, tight end Greg Dulcich and offensive tackle Sean Rhyan announced they are entering the NFL draft. All three were all-conference first-team selections by the coaches while Phillips made the first-team AP list with Dulcich and Rhyan on the second team.

