HOUSTON (AP)Clayton Tune threw three touchdowns and his last one of the day with 40 seconds left was the game winner when he found Matthew Golden as Houston beat Temple 43-36 on Saturday.

Temple managed to reach the Houston (6-4, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) 25-yard line but time expired.

Temple (3-7, 1-5) used a 12-play, 73-yard drive that lasted five minutes that ended when E.J. Warner threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Zae Baines with 1:22 remaining to put the Owls up 36-35.

Houston then used a mere 42 seconds to go 71 yards when Tune found found a wide-open Golden who he nearly overthrew.

With the win, Houston moved to 12-2 in its last 14 American Athletic Conference matchups dating to the start of the 2021 season, marking the Cougars’ best 14-game stretch in league play since replicating the feat from Sept. 2, 2006 – Nov. 4, 2007.

Stacy Sneed scored two rushing touchdowns and set a career high with 143 yards on the ground. It was most for a Cougar since Duke Catalon ran for 177 yards at SMU on Oct. 7, 2017.

Warner threw for a single-game program-record 486 yards on 42-for-59 passing and had three touchdowns.

