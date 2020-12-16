Transfers fill Sanders’ Jackson State signing class

(Stats Perform) – The attraction of playing for new Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was evident in the SWAC program’s early signing class on Wednesday.

Six transfers from Power Five programs were among the 15 signees, including Sanders’ son Shilo, a defensive back from South Carolina. Coach Prime’s son Shedeur, a high school quarterback, also was part of the recruiting class.

In addition, the Tigers signed defensive back De’Jahn Warren, ranked as the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country by Rivals who flipped his earlier verbal commitment to Georgia.

The three-day early signing period in Division I football runs through Friday. The regular signing period begins on Feb. 3.

JACKSON STATE 2021 EARLY SIGNEES

*Isaiah Bolden, DB, 6-2, 200, Tampa (Wesley Chapel/Florida State)

*Dylan Spencer, OL, 6-4, 300, Madison, Miss. (Madison Central/Missouri)

*Javorrius Selmon, CB, 5-10, 175, Jackson, Miss. (Provine/Mississippi State)

*De’Jahn Warren, DB, 6-0, 185, Scranton, Pa. (Lackawanna CC)

*James Reddick II, OL, 6-3, 315, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

*Dealyn Moses-Dunn, OLB, 6-2, 250, Los Angeles (Southwestern CC)

*Maljon Joor, OL, 6-6, 320, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway/Florida International)

Shedeur Sanders, QB, 6-2, 210, Cedar Hill, Texas (Trinity Christian School)

*Abdul-Malik McClain, OLB, 6-4, 245, Atlanta (JSerra Catholic/USC)

*Shilo Sanders, DB, 6-0, 190, Cedar Hill, Texas (Trinity Christian/South Carolina)

*Tredarius Carr, DL, 6-2, 280, Bentonia, Miss. (East Mississippi CC)

*Aubrey Miller, Jr., LB, 6-2, 225, Memphis (Whitehaven/Missouri)

*Tony Gray, OL, 6-5, 310, Loganville, Ga. (Central Florida)

*Rasheed Lyles, DL, 6-2, 275, Winnfield, La. (Trinity Valley CC)

Braezhon Ross, DT, 6-2, 265, Las Vegas (Desert Pines)

*- Transfer