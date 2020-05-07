Transfer wide receivers bolster Sam Houston State

(Stats Perform) – The passing rich have gotten richer.

Sam Houston State has announced the addition of two transfer wide receivers, former Howard standout Jequez Ezzard and Harvard grad transfer Cody Chrest, for their final seasons of eligibility this year.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Ezzard, from College Park, Georgia, gives the Southland Conference program one of the top big-play pass catchers in the FCS. He sat out all of last season with an injury, although Howard also went through a disruptive season which ended with a head coaching change. He led the FCS in yards per catch (26.6) in 2018 and was third (26.3) in 2017, totaling 74 receptions for 1,959 yards and 18 touchdowns over the two first-team All-MEAC campaigns.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Chrest, from Houston, broke out last season with 45 receptions and 706 receiving yards, Harvard’s team highs.

Sam Houston State, which finished 7-5 last season, is replacing wide receiver Nathan Stewart, the school record-holder in receiving yards (4,494) and No. 2 in career receptions (227) and touchdown catches (37). Since 2014, the Bearkats rank third in the FCS in passing yards per game behind Eastern Washington and Samford.