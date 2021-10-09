Thompson, Kerlegrand power Indiana St past Western Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Anthony Thompson threw two touchdown passes and Peterson Kerlegrand ran for 178 yards and two scores to guide Indiana State to a 37-27 victory over Western Illinois in Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Saturday.

Indiana State (3-3, 1-2) led 10-0 after one quarter on the strength of Thompson’s 3-yard TD toss to Zach Larkin and Alan Selzer’s 35-yard field goal. Kerlegrand upped the Sycamores’ lead to 17-0 with a 3-yard TD run at the 9:09 mark of the second quarter. The Leathernecks (1-5, 1-2) got on the scoreboard when Connor Sampson passed to Jack Whyte for a 1-yard TD, but Kerlegrand scored on a 59-yard run just 50 seconds later and Indiana State took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Thompson and Phazione McClurge connected for an 88-yard score on the Sycamores’ third play of the second half to make it 30-7. Sampson threw three TD passes from there for Western Illinois, while Selzer added a pair of field goals for ISU to cap the scoring.

Thompson completed 15 of 21 passes for 226 yards for the Sycamores. McClurge had four receptions for 98 yards, while Larkin hauled in four passes for 72 yards.

Sampson was 32-of-53 passing for 400 yards and four TDs with one interception for the Leathernecks. Dallas Daniels had seven catches for 143 yards. Ludovick Choquette, Tony Tate and Daniel Bender had TD catches in the fourth quarter.

