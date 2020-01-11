Live Now
Texas Tech WR Seth Collins granted 6th year of eligibility

NCAA Football
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Texas Tech senior receiver Seth Collins has been granted an NCAA waiver for a sixth year of eligibility after missing all of last season because of a shoulder injury.

Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said Friday that Collins work diligently with the training staff to rehab and will be on the field when the team starts spring practice.

Collins, the former Oregon State quarterback who moved to receiver while still with the Beavers, injured his shoulder late in spring practice last year.

As a junior in 2018, after transferring to Texas Tech, Collins caught 32 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. He had a catch in every game.

Collins started Oregon State’s first seven games at quarterback as a true freshman in 2015, when he completed 83 of 160 passes (51.9%) for 935 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been a receiver since the last game of his first season with the Beavers, and had 48 catches for them from 2016-17.

