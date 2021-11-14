Texas Tech becomes bowl eligible amid coaching transition

Texas Tech fired its coach last month, part of a growing trend of teams making in-season changes.
The players had little choice but to move on – and now they’ve secured bowl eligibility for the school for the first time since 2017.
The Red Raiders earned their sixth victory in dramatic fashion Saturday, beating Iowa State 41-38 on a 62-yard field goal by Jonathan Garibay. Texas Tech’s first five wins this season came under Matt Wells, who was fired and replaced by interim coach Sonny Cumbie. Joey McGuire has been named as the long-term replacement, but Cumbie is continuing as the interim.
Elsewhere on Saturday, East Carolina beat Memphis 30-29 in overtime to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015.
The following 60 teams are bowl eligible:
Air Force
Alabama
Alabama-Birmingham
Appalachian State
Arizona State
Arkansas
Army
Auburn
Baylor
Boise State
Boston College
BYU
Central Florida
Central Michigan
Cincinnati
Clemson
Coastal Carolina
East Carolina
Eastern Michigan
Fresno State
Georgia
Houston
Iowa
Iowa State
Kansas State
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisiana-Lafayette
Marshall
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Mississippi
Mississippi State
North Carolina State
Nevada
Northern Illinois
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Oregon State
Penn State
Pittsburgh
Purdue
San Diego State
SMU
Texas A&M
Texas-El Paso
Texas-San Antonio
Texas Tech
UCLA
Utah
Utah State
Virginia
Wake Forest
Western Kentucky
Western Michigan
Wisconsin
—
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25