Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger entering NFL draft

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is passing on a fifth season with the Longhorns to enter the NFL draft.

Ehlinger announced the decision in a video Sunday, a day after Texas fired coach Tom Herman and replaced him with Steve Sarkisian.

”I’m so proud to have been your quarterback for four amazing years,” Ehlinger said in the video. ”I love this university and I love Longhorn nation. May God bless all of you, and hook ’em.”

Ehlinger finished his Texas career with 11,436 yards passing and 94 touchdowns in 46 games, 43 of them starts. He also ran for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.

