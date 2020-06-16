Texas Kickoff pushed back a day for Mississippi-Baylor

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day.

Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.

It’s scheduled to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule.

Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bears’ Dave Aranda. It’s the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.

Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven’t been announced.

It will be the second time in the last three years Ole Miss has opened the season in the kickoff game. It will be Baylor’s first appearance.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss