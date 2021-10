LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is no stranger to the fight for more internet access in rural communities. With the pandemic, Valencia County is seeing a greater need for a solution. A lot of people living in rural areas throughout Valencia County don't have any internet options other than cell service. Now, county leaders are working with local municipalities to expand internet access.

The first step is a pilot project. Tesa Mast is Valencia County’s IT Director. She says, “We're starting with just the one tower. My plans for this is to maybe to get every single county buildings with one of these towers on so we're able to cover all of the remote areas within the county.”