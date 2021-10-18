Ten conferences represented in Stats Perform FCS Top 25

(Stats Perform) – The big trio of conferences usually lead the way in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – the Big Sky, CAA and Missouri Valley – but make room for other strong leagues across the nation.

A season-high 10 conferences were represented in the national media poll on Monday, with the SWAC being the latest to power in with No. 24 Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders. The Southland Conference had a Top 10 team (No. 9 Southeastern Louisiana) for the first time this season and was joined by the Ivy League and Southern Conference in having a pair of ranked teams behind the multiple teams of the MVFC (six), Big Sky (five) and CAA (four).

Defending national champion Sam Houston (5-0) maintained the No. 1 ranking following a bye in its schedule, but No. 2 Eastern Washington (7-0) and No. 3 North Dakota State (6-0) made strong cases for the top spot this past weekend. EWU, already the nation’s top-scoring team, pounded Idaho 71-21. NDSU, already top-ranked in scoring defense, posted its second shutout, winning 20-0 at Illinois State.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Oct. 18)

1. Sam Houston (5-0, 3-0 AQ7), 1,223 points (35 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 7 Result: Open week

2. Eastern Washington (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky), 1,178 (14)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 7 Result: 71-21 win over Idaho

3. North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley), 1,169 (1)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 7 Result: 20-0 win at Illinois State

4. Southern Illinois (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley), 1,097

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 7 Result: 31-28 win over then-No. 22 North Dakota

5. Villanova (5-1, 3-0 CAA), 1,022

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 7 Result: 17-10 win at Albany

6. South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 980

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 7 Result: 41-17 win at Western Illinois

7. James Madison (5-1, 3-1 CAA), 951

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 7 Result: 19-3 win at Richmond

8. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 919

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 7 Result: 13-7 win at then-No. 19 Weber State

9. Southeastern Louisiana (5-1, 3-0 Southland), 842

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 7 Result: 61-24 win over Houston Baptist

10. UC Davis (6-1, 3-1 Big Sky), 750

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 7 Result: 32-3 win over Northern Colorado

11. Montana (4-2, 1-2 Big Sky), 694

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 7 Result: 28-21 loss to Sacramento State

12. Kennesaw State (5-1, 2-0 Big South), 658

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 7 Result: 14-0 win over North Carolina A&T

13. UT Martin (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley), 583

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 7 Result: 28-17 win at Eastern Illinois

14. ETSU (6-1, 3-1 Southern), 556

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 7 Result: 21-16 loss at Chattanooga

15. South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 521

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 7 Result: 34-21 win at then-No. 16 Northern Iowa

16. UIW (5-1, 3-0 Southland), 518

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 7 Result: 38-21 win over Nicholls

17. Missouri State (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 486

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 7 Result: 37-7 win over Indiana State

18. Rhode Island (5-1, 3-1 CAA), 405

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 7 Result: 28-7 loss at Towson

19. Sacramento State (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky), 251

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 28-21 win at then-No. 5 Montana

20. Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Missouri Valley), 190

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 7 Result: 34-21 loss to then-No. 21 South Dakota

21. VMI (5-2, 3-1 Southern), 173

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 45-7 win at Mercer

22. Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy), 166

Previous Ranking: 25; Week 7 Result: 56-42 win at Brown

23. Delaware (3-3, 2-2 CAA), 152

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 7 Result: 34-17 loss at Stony Brook

24. Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC), 148

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 28-7 win over Jackson State

25. Dartmouth (5-0, 2-0 Ivy), 120

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 38-21 win at then-No. 23 New Hampshire

Dropped Out: Weber State (19), North Dakota (22), New Hampshire (23), Jacksonville State (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Jacksonville State 104, Harvard 101, Eastern Kentucky 85, Weber State 73, Duquesne 44, North Dakota 27, Prairie View A&M 16, Youngstown State 11, Chattanooga 8, William & Mary 7, Stephen F. Austin 5, Mercer 4

