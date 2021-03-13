Stilianos’ 2 TD catches helps Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Steven Stilianos caught two touchdown passes, Jaden Sutton ran for a score and Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Cole Northrup was 9-of-14 passing for 141 yards for Lafayette. Sutton had 21 carries for 90 yards with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Northrup lateraled to Quinn Revere who then tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stilianosas the Leopards built a 14-0 halftime advantage.

Northrup’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Stilianos capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive drive that stretched the lead to 21-10 with 6:44 remaining. On the ensuing Colgate possession, DaRon Gilbert picked off a Grant Breneman pass and Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked a 25-yard field goal four plays later.

Breneman completed 19 of 31 passes for 237 yards. Jake Froschauer scored on a 4-yard run for the Raiders, who finished with just 55 yards on the ground.

