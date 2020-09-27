Stats Perform FCS Week 4 Honors

(Stats Perform) – A smaller weekly schedule in FCS college football this fall hasn’t slowed the outstanding performances.

The Stats Perform team and player of the week for Week 4 games ending on Sept. 26:

FCS TEAM OF THE WEEK

Eastern Kentucky: 37-14 win at The Citadel

Eastern Kentucky (1-2) delivered coach Walt Wells his first career win after pulling away with the final 17 points of the season’s first game on an FCS campus. Quarterback Parker McKinney had 331 yards of total offense and passed for four touchdowns, including three to Tennessee transfer Jacquez Jones. Linebacker Matt Jackson collected a team-high 11 tackles, including three for a loss with a sack, and had a fumble recovery – one of the Colonels’ three takeaways.

FCS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky, QB, R-So., 6-3, 208, Coalfield, Tennessee

Three of McKinney’s first eight passes went for touchdowns while he sparked the Colonels to their first victory. He finished 16-of-26 for 274 yards – completing three passes of at least 50 yards – with four touchdown passes, which doubled his previous high. He also rushed for 57 yards, including a long of 26 yards.

FCS CO-DEFENSES OF THE WEEK

Central Arkansas and Missouri State

This is not an award usually handed out, but why not in an unusual season? The defenses were excellent in Central Arkansas’ 27-20 rally past Missouri State. The home-standing Bears (2-1) totaled nine sacks and four takeaways, including linebacker Dre Matthews scoring on a 30-yard, fourth-quarter fumble return to tie the game 20-20. The visiting Bears (0-2), decided underdogs, limited UCA’s high-powered offense to 177 yards, with inside linebacker Tyler Wiltz collecting a game-high 11 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, and cornerback Jeremy Webb adding an interception. The offenses were limited to a combined 3.2 yards per play.