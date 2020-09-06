Stats Perform FCS player, team of the week

(Stats Perform) – A smaller weekly schedule in FCS college football this year doesn’t stop the outstanding performances.

The Stats Perform team and player of the week for weeks 0 and 1 (games through Sept. 5):

—=

FCS TEAM OF THE WEEK

Central Arkansas (1-1): 24-17 win over Austin Peay, 45-35 loss at UAB

A compelling, weeklong trip in Alabama, including two games over five days, netted the FCS Kickoff triumph with quarterback Breylin Smith and wide receiver Lujuan Winningham combining on a late, game-winning touchdown against Austin Peay for the second consecutive season. The potent duo was at it again with two more TDs in the UAB loss. Nearly as important was the re-emergence of the run game as Kierre Crossley and Cameron Myers combined for 277 yards and two touchdowns on nearly seven yards per carry. Defensively, sophomore defensive back Cameron Godfrey has team highs in tackles (17) and solos (10) through the two games.

—=

FCS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist, QB, Sr., 6-2, 215, Victoria, Texas

Zappe continued to rise to the level of FBS competition, completing 39 of 62 pass attempts for 480 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-31 loss to North Texas. It was the third-most yards of Zappe’s career and the 10th time over 300 yards in 34 career games. In four career games against FBS opponents, Zappe is a combined 114-for-182 (62.6 percent) for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception. His Southland program has two more games against FBS opponents this month.