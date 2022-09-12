Illinois’s Chase Brown is well on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

Brown has 504 yards through three games and leads the nation with 168 per game after going for 146 against Virginia on Saturday. It was his fourth straight 100-yard game since last season, when he averaged 100.5 over his 10 games.

Tulsa’s Davis Brin is the leading passer at 391 yards per game, just ahead of Kyle Vantrease’s average of 388 for Georgia Southern.

Old Dominion’s Ali Jennings III is the top receiver at 161 yards per game.

Kansas, which ranked 111th in scoring last year, leads the nation at 55.5 points per game after hanging 56 on Tennessee Tech and 55 on West Virginia.

Minnesota is first in total offense (582 ypg), Air Force leads in rushing (508.5) and Texas Tech in passing (411.5).

Defending national champion Georgia has allowed one field goal through two games and is first in scoring defense at 1.5 points per game. The Bulldogs led the nation last year at 10.2 points per game.

Minnesota is first in total defense (142.5 ypg), James Madison leads in rushing defense (10.5) and Tulane in pass defense (33.5).

BLOCK PARTY

De’Von Fox of Temple blocked three punts against Lafayette, and the Owls converted them into two touchdowns and a safety in a 30-14 win.

The three blocks were the most by a player since at least 2009. NCAA records prior to that season were unavailable.

20 IS THE MAGIC NUMBER

Oklahoma State, which beat Arizona State 34-17, has won 80 consecutive games when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points. The streak dates to a 17-7 loss to Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2003 and is the longest in the FBS since at least 1980.

NOW THAT’S BETTER

After allowing Georgia 439 passing yards in its opener, Oregon held FCS Eastern Washington to 87 in its 70-14 win.

It was the first time the Ducks had allowed fewer than 100 yards through the air since a win at Wyoming in 2017.

THE GUY CAN RUN AND CATCH

Evan Hull’s 213 yards receiving for Northwestern against Duke were the most by a Bowl Subdivision running back since at least 2000, and his 14 catches were the most by a Northwestern back since Tyrell Sutton had 10 against Purdue in 2005.

Before Saturday, Hull had never had more than six catches in a game or more than 87 receiving yards.

He was the first Northwestern player to go over 200 receiving yards since receiver Flynn Nagel had 220 against Nebraska in 2018.

PRAY FOR CLAY

Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen already has been sacked 16 times, including nine times against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. His sack rate is 24.2%, worst in the country, according to TeamRankings.com.

The Rams allowed a total of 28 sacks in 12 games last season but have four new offensive line starters this year.

—

