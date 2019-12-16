Closings & Delays
Stanford tackle Walker Little returns for senior season

NCAA Football
STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little said Monday he will return for his senior season in 2020 instead of entering the NFL draft.

Little was considered a top draft prospect before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the season opener against Northwestern.

Little was a freshman All-American in 2017 and a first-team All-Pac-12 pick the following season.

Little said he wants to earn his degree and help the Cardinal get back to their winning ways after a 4-8 season this year.

