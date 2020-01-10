Live Now
Stanford star CB Paulson Adebo bypasses NFL draft

NCAA Football
STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Stanford star cornerback Paulson Adebo will return to school for his senior season.

Adebo announced Friday that he decided not to enter the draft even though he was considered one of the top cornerback prospects eligible for the draft.

Adebo has 38 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 22 games the past two seasons. He set a school record with 24 passes defensed in 2018 and was a first-team all-conference selection the past two years.

Adebo had 10 pass breakups and four interceptions this season despite only playing in the first nine games because of injuries.

