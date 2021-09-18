Southern Illinois cruises to 55-3 win over Dayton

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Nic Baker threw for three touchdowns and FCS top-10 ranked Southern Illinois beat Dayton 55-3 on Saturday night.

Baker was 16-of-21 passing for 235 yards, including a 53-yard catch-and-run TD to Avante Cox. Cox and Landon Lenoir, who also had a TD, finished with 98 yards receiving each.

Javon Williams Jr. rushed for 123 yards on three carries, all in the first half. His total included a 73-yard runfor the game’s first touchdown. Justin Strong added 75 yards, including a 12-yard score.

The Salukis (2-1) led 38-0 at halftime, outgaining the Flyers 438-89, including just 14 Dayton rushing yards. For the game, SIU outgained Dayton 658-218.

SIU’s Anthony Knighton was credited with a shared sack, giving him 23.5 for his career and a school record.

Sam Webster kicked a 38-yard field goal late in the third quarter, ensuring the Flyers’ 489th straight game without a shutout, extending their NCAA all-division record.

Jack Cook threw for 131 yards for Dayton (1-1).

