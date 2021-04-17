Southern beats Grambling State 49-7 in Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP)Ladarius Skelton completed 6 of 8 passes for 102 yards and ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Southern beat Grambling State 49-7 on Saturday.

Skelton was awarded his third straight Bayou Classic MVP as he helped the Jaguars (5-1, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) win their third straight game against Grambling with the largest margin of victory in the rivalry since 1939.

Southern led 28-0 at halftime and plowed through the Grambling defense on the first drive of the second half, making it 35-0 on Skelton’s keeper with 11:40 left in the third quarter.

Elijah Walker got the Tigers (0-4, 0-4) on the board with a TD pass to Raylon Richardson that cut the deficit to 35-7.

Grambling was returning to action after a two-game pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

Southern was eliminated from contention for the SWAC championship game later on Saturday when Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Prairie View A&M to clinch the West Division.

