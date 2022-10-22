GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Mark Gronowski threw three touchdown passes and he ran for two scores, and South Dakota State dominated the second half in beating North Dakota 49-35 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

South Dakota State (7-1, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter and 21-14 at halftime. Gronowski led three third-quarter touchdown drives, connecting with Jaxon Janke from 10-yards out and Zach Heins from the 2. He also had a 1-yard scramble.

Gronowski’s 10-yard scoring run in the fourth made it 35 unanswered points for a 42-21 lead. He finished 15 of 20 for 197 yards and he carried it six times for 20 yards.

South Dakota State intercepted Tommy Schuster two times. Schuster was 27 of 39 for 291 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (4-3, 3-2).

North Dakota blocked a SDSU punt and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown with 1:10 to play, but UND recovered the onside kick.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2