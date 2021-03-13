South Carolina State beats Delaware State in MEAC opener

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Corey Fields threw for 175 yards and a touchdown to lead South Carolina State past Delaware State 17-9 on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Fields connected with Tyrece Nick from 11-yards out to cap the scoring with 3:19 left.

Nick had six catches for 45 yards, and Shaquan Davis added five catches for 52 yards for South Carolina State (1-1), which plays SWAC-member Alabama State on April 3.

Dillon Bredesen connected on a 22-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-9 advantage at halftime.

Jared Lewis passed for 106 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Delaware State (1-1). Thomas Bertrand-Hudon rushed for 84 yards and Bizzet Woodley had a 33-yard receiving touchdown.

