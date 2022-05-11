COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina is adding Jacksonville State and to its 2023 football schedule.

The South Carolina Gamecocks announced the move Wednesday. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take the place of previously scheduled Liberty on Nov. 4, 2023.

South Carolina said in a release Jacksonville Stare is joining Conference USA and needed non-conference opponents in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Liberty, an FBS independent, is also joining Conference USA and had to free up space for league games.

Rich Rodriguez was hired as Jacksonville State coach in November. He previously coached a pair of Power Five programs in West Virginia and Arizona.

The game will be the first between the two schools, who share the Gamecocks nickname.

—

