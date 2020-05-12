SoCon rushing champ Ramsey makes grad transfer to The Citadel

(Stats Perform) – Alex Ramsey, the 2019 Southern Conference rushing champion, has moved across the conference as a graduate transfer from VMI to The Citadel.

Ramsey rushed for 1,326 and 22 touchdowns last season and was a Stats Perform second-team FCS All-American and a Walter Payton Award finalist. He rushed for a VMI-record six touchdowns in an overtime victory against Samford, earning national offensive player of the week.

The Citadel football coach Brent Thompson also announced the addition of South Carolina grad transfer Summie Carlay, an offensive lineman. Carlay, who has two years of eligibility remaining, joins his younger brother, Wes, a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.