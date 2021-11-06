Smith, Central Arkansas pummel NAIA’s Texas Wesleyan 63-3

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Breylin Smith passed for 410 yards and five touchdowns – including two to Tyler Hudson that covered 118 yards – and Central Arkansas rolled to a 63-3 victory over NAIA-member Texas Wesleyan in nonconference play on Saturday.

Smith connected with Tobias Enlow for a 30-yard TD on Central Arkansas’ first possession and – after a 2-yard scoring run by Darius Hale capped the Bears’ second drive – fired a 93-yard scoring strike to Hudson for a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Smith had TD throws of 54 yards to Christian Richmond, 80 yards to Lujuan Winningham and a 25-yarder to Hudson, following Hale’s 20-yard TD run, for a 49-0 lead at the half.

Smith completed 13 of 17 passes for Central Arkansas (5-4). Hudson finished with five catches for 178 yards, while Hale ran for 88 yards on 13 carries.

Carson Rogers and Dalton Dale combined to complete 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards for the Rams – with each throwing an interception. Texas Wesleyan had minus-3 yards rushing on 27 carries and lost the total yards battle 664-150.

