STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday.

Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).

Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2).

Jerand Bradley caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and Trey Cleveland caught nine passes for 110 yards for a Texas Tech team that was playing its fifth straight ranked opponent and already had claimed wins over Houston and Texas.

Morton completed 24 of 39 passes for 220 yards and both scores in the first half to help the Red Raiders take a 24-20 lead at the break. Tech gained 347 yards on 57 plays in the first two quarters.

Sanders rolled out and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to trim Texas Tech’s lead to 31-29 in the third. Sanders’ shovel pass to Jaden Bray tied the score with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

On Texas Tech’s next possession, Morton made one of his few mistakes. Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb intercepted him and returned the ball 13 yards to the Tech 19. Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the game gave the Cowboys a 34-31 lead with 3 seconds left in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were again competitive against a top-flight opponent. It was just a matter of a few plays here and there. Tech’s other losses were 27-14 at North Carolina State and 37-28 at Kansas State. Four of Tech’s final six games are at home.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys prevailed, despite the defense getting off to a rough start. The Cowboys allowed just seven points in the second half. They allowed 125 yards in the fourth quarter, but held the Red Raiders scoreless.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts West Virginia on Oct. 22.

Oklahoma State: Visits TCU on Oct. 15.

