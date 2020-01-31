Sam Houston State sets lofty goals in 2020

(Stats Perform) – A 10th straight winning season was nice for Sam Houston State last year, but the Bearkats are more interested in a return to dominance.

They believe that can be accomplished during their 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced Friday.

“We feel like this is a schedule that can put us in position to win a Southland Conference championship and return to the postseason,” seventh-year coach K.C. Keeler said. “Having two non-conference games against FCS opponents at home to start the year is a great opportunity for us, and we know that our league games will be a challenge once again.”

Sam Houston, which finished 7-5 last season, will play five home games and face rival Stephen F. Austin in the “Battle of the Piney Woods” at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Bearkats will host 2019 Southland co-champ Central Arkansas and travel to the other co-champ, Nicholls, but miss last year’s other playoff team, Southeastern Louisiana, in the 11-team league’s unbalanced scheduling.

Sam Houston won four Southland titles and qualified for the playoffs in seven straight seasons from 2011-17, making at least the national semifinals five times.

2020 Sam Houston State Schedule

Sept. 5, Tarleton State

Sept. 12, Mississippi Valley State

Sept. 19, at Nicholls*

Sept. 26, at UIW*

Oct. 3, Stephen F. Austin* (Houston)

Oct. 10, Abilene Christian*

Oct. 17, at Northwestern State*

Oct. 24, McNeese*

Nov. 7, Central Arkansas*

Nov. 14, at Lamar*

Nov. 21, at Houston Baptist*

* – Southland Conference game