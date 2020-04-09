Robert Morris seeks to build off breakthrough season

(Stats Perform) – Coming off its best season in nine years, Robert Morris will play five home games as part of an 11-game 2020 schedule.

The Colonials, who finished 7-5 and in second place in the Northeast Conference last year – their first winning season since 2010 – are scheduled to kick off the new campaign by hosting Southern Conference member VMI on Sept. 5. They also will welcome in NEC opponents Saint Francis (Oct. 3), Wagner (Oct. 24) and Central Connecticut State (Nov. 14) as well as Merrimack (Oct. 31) out of conference.

Coach Bernard Clark’s squad is projected to return 14 starters this season, including quarterback George Martin III and linebacker Aniello Buzzacco, who led the NEC in tackles.

2020 Robert Morris Schedule

Sept. 5, VMI

Sept. 12, at Bowling Green

Sept. 19, at Dayton

Oct. 3, Saint Francis*

Oct. 10, at Duquesne*

Oct. 17, at Long Island*

Oct. 24, Wagner*

Oct. 31, Merrimack

Nov. 7, at Bryant*

Nov. 14, Central Connecticut State*

Nov. 21, at Sacred Heart*

* – NEC game