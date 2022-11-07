(Stats Perform) – North Carolina Central’s Davius Richard, Kennesaw State’s Chance Gamble, Butler’s Luka Zurak and Presbyterian’s Dominic Kibby were selected Monday as the FedEx Ground FCS National Players of the Week for Week 10 college football games through Saturday.

In addition, Sacramento State earned FCS National Team of the Week.

The five honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week

Davius Richard, North Carolina Central, QB, Jr., 6-3, 215, Belle Glade, Florida

While earning MEAC offensive player of the week for the sixth time this season, Richard moved the Eagles into first place with a 50-21, Homecoming Day win over Howard. He passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The big performance raised him to 31 total touchdowns (20 passing, 11 rushing) during the Eagles’ 7-2 season.

Honorable Mention: Jermaine Corbett, RB, Stonehill; Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga; Michael Hiers, QB, Samford; Nolan Henderson, QB, Delaware; Geno Hess, RB, Southeast Missouri; Rickie Johnson, WR, Utah Tech; Derrel Kelley III, RB, Tarleton; Billy Lucas, RB, Duquesne; RJ Martinez, QB, Northern Arizona; Nick Ostmo, RB, Montana; Lindsey Scott Jr., QB, UIW; Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth; Maurice Washington, RB, Grambling State; Sy’Veon Wilkerson, RB, Jackson State

—=

FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week

Chance Gamble, Kennesaw State, DB, So., 6-2, 170, Fitzgerald, GeorgiaGamble matched the FCS season high with three interceptions in his ASUN team’s 44-27 win at UT Martin, the Ohio Valley Conference co-leader. He put a stamp on the performance with an 89-yard pick-six on the game’s final play, giving him 128 return yards, which are the most in the subdivision this year. He also set a career high in tackles for the second straight week, with seven solos among his eight stops.

Honorable Mention: Travell Cook, DB, Saint Francis; Evan Eller, DB, VMI; Patrick Godbolt, DE, South Carolina State; Ryan Greenhagen, LB, Fordham; PJ Herrington, S, Northwestern State; Robert Hicks, LB, UT Martin; Marcus Hillman, DB, Elon; Alex Howard, LB, Youngstown State; Michael Jackson, DB, Portland State; Jamison Lindsey, DB, Mississippi Valley State; Joshua Reed, LB, Grambling State; Caleb Sanders, DT, South Dakota State; Scott Valentas, LB, Columbia; Aiden Weber, LB, Delaware State

—=

FedEx Ground FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week

Luka Zurak, Butler, PK/P, R-Sr., 6-0, 188, Cleveland

Zurak kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to lift Butler past San Diego 26-23 in the Pioneer Football League. As the Bulldogs ended a nine-game losing streak in the series, Zurak was 4 of 5 on field goals, also connecting from 32, 21 and 44 yards before his final kick was one yard shy of the school record. He added two extra points in scoring 14 points, averaged 47 yards on two punts and handled kickoffs.

Honorable Mention: Santo Dunn, RB/KR/PR, Alabama State; Orlando Fernandez, PK, Mississippi Valley State; Ethan Gettman, PK/P, Bryant; D’Ago Hunter, KR/PR, Towson; Tyler Larco, PK/P, UT Martin; Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne, RB/KR, Marist; Matt Noll, P, Delaware State; Jerry Rice, PK, VMI; Jacob Roberts, LB, North Carolina A&T; Ian Wheeler, KR, Howard; Abraham Williams, KR, Weber State; Isaiah Wooden, KR, Southern Utah

—=

FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman Player of the Week

Dominic Kibby, Presbyterian, WR, Fr., 6-1, 175, Catonsville, Maryland

Kibby, a true freshman, racked up seven catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns in Presbyterian’s 52-28 loss to Dayton in the PFL. His touchdowns went for 75, 63 and 31 yards, remaining in line with a recent hot stretch in which Kibby has averaged 26.4 yards on 16 catches over three Blue Hose games.

Honorable Mention: Travis Hunter, DB, Jackson State; Chad Mascoe Jr., QB, Campbell; Desmond Reid, RB, Western Carolina; O.J. Ross, RB, Tennessee Tech; Luke Wooten, WR, Butler; Zain Zinicola, WR, Northern Colorado

—=

FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week

Sacramento State (33-30 win at Weber State)

The No. 2 Hornets posted their third top-15 win in a 15-day span, never trailing in their school-record ninth straight win as well as their 17th consecutive Big Sky victory since 2019. Quarterback Asher O’Hara accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). Tight end Marshel Martin caught a TD pass from both O’Hara and Jake Dunniway.

Honorable Mention: Montana (57-0 win over Cal Poly); Northwestern State (41-14 win at Texas A&M-Commerce); Towson (27-3 win over Villanova); Yale (69-17 win over Brown)