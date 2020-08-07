Reports: Pioneer League will not have fall season

(Stats Perform) – Tackling a season this fall has apparently proven larger than the Pioneer Football League’s coast-to-coast configuration.

The presidents council of the only non-scholarship, football-only conference in the FCS has decided against having a fall season, according to media reports Thursday. Such a decision would mean the health and well-being of student-athletes could not be ensured during the season due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

On July 27, the nine-member PFL announced it would only play a league schedule if medical conditions and guidance suggested it proceed with a season. The presidents met virtually on Wednesday and likely determined the season’s direction with a vote Thursday. An official announcement could be made Friday.

The PFL is the most unique conference in Division I with its schools located in eight states across all three time zones: Butler and Valparaiso (Indiana); Davidson (North Carolina); Dayton (Ohio); Drake (Iowa); Marist (New York); Morehead State (Kentucky); San Diego (California); and Stetson (Florida). The league will grow to 11 teams with the addition of Presbyterian (South Carolina) and St. Thomas (Minnesota) next July.

Seven of the 13 FCS conferences won’t play this fall, with the CAA, Ivy, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot and SWAC making announcements last month. All of the conferences will consider shifting their season to the spring semester should health conditions be deemed safe.