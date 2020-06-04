Florida A&M to join SWAC in 2021

(Stats Perform) – Florida A&M announced plans on Thursday to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and join the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021.

The Tallahassee school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday morning to make the move and the SWAC later verified it. Florida A&M will join the SWAC on July 1, 2021.

“While we have had a long-standing relationship competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Florida A&M’s impending move to the Southwestern Athletic Conference is one that is in the best interest of the University,” school president Dr. Larry Robinson said. “The positive impacts on student-athletes, cost savings, re-establishment of long-term rivalries and opportunities to generate revenue are among the key factors in this decision.”

The MEAC and SWAC are the two Division I conferences that consist of historically black colleges and universities.

The MEAC is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with Florida A&M a member in all but two academic years since 1979. The Rattlers would become the 11th member of the SWAC

North Carolina A&T previously announced a move from the MEAC to the Big South in 2021, and coupled with Florida A&M’s move would drop the MEAC to nine full members, only seven of which play football.