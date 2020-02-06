Report: N.C. A&T could leave MEAC for Big South

(Stats Perform) – North Carolina A&T, the leading power among HBCU programs, could be switching conferences.

According to Greensboro News & Record, N.C. A&T’s board of trustees will decide Friday whether to move the school’s athletic program to the Big South Conference from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, where it helped form the conference in 1971.

Such a move would go into effect in 2021, according to the report, and be significant on the FCS level.

North Carolina A&T, located in Greensboro, has become one of the more consistent FCS programs. The Aggies have won at least a share of three straight and five of the last six MEAC titles and four of the first five Celebration Bowls, which match the MEAC and Southwestern Athletic Conference champs, and generally decides the black college football national title. They’ve gone 72-21 over eighth straight winning seasons.

The Big South sends its champion to the FCS playoffs. The conference has 11 full members, although for football it will be seven in 2020, including three associate members. Included is Hampton University, which joined in 2018 after departing the MEAC.

The MEAC has 11 full members, including nine for football.