Randall and Smith lead San Diego over Stetson 34-10

SAN DIEGO (AP)Mason Randall threw two touchdown passes, Terrence Smith ran for two scores, and San Diego beat Stetson 34-10 on Saturday.

The Toreros (4-1, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) rebounded from a 31-25 loss at home against Davidson that ended a 39-game league winning streak.

Randall was 15-of-29 passing for 279 yards. Michael Carner and Christian Brown each had five receptions with a touchdown catch. Carner finished with 129 yards receiving and Brown had 80.

Smith added 50 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored from the 4 and 20 in the fourth quarter. Emilio Martinez ran 20 times for 122 yards.

Alex Piccirilli completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards for Stetson (0-4, 0-3). He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Lane and two interceptions. Connor Becker had seven catches for 138 yards.

