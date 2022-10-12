HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Ben Wooldridge threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 unanswered second-half points in beating Marshall 23-13 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Herd’s inaugural Sun Belt home contest.

Michael Jefferson broke a pair of tackles over the middle and raced for a 32-yard touchdown to give ULL a 23-7 lead. Marshall answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Khalan Laborn, to get within 23-13 but the ULL defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to keep a two-possession lead.

ULL safety Courtline Flowers sealed it by recovering a fumble with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Ragin’ Cajuns 16th takeaway of the season.

Wooldridge, a redshirt junior, also had 10 carries for 46 yards for ULL (3-3, 1-2), which was coming off an 11-day break. Jefferson had three catches for 71 yards and Kenneth Almendares made three field goals, including a career-long 52-yarder.

ULL safety Bralen Trahan made an easy interception early in the second half for the Ragin’ Cajuns 11th pick of the season. Seven plays later, Wooldridge found Dontae Fleming tiptoeing the sideline for a 6-yard touchdown.

Henry Colombi threw for 69 yards with an interception for Marshall (3-3, 0-2) before being replaced by Cam Fancher to begin the fourth. Laborn finished with 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The second half was delayed due to lightning in the area.

