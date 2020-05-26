QB Ramsey, punter Adams transfer to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has transferred to Northwestern, giving the Wildcats another option behind center after they struggled offensively last season.

Northwestern also announced punter Derek Adams had joined the team. Ramsey and Adams are eligible to play for coach Pat Fitzgerald this season as graduate transfers.

Ramsey made 23 starts and appeared in 32 games overall in three seasons with the Hoosiers. He passed for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 832 yards and 14 TDs.

”Sometimes the road to realizing your dreams can take you in a different direction than you expected,” Ramsey said in a statement. ”I am grateful to coach Fitz and his entire staff for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Wildcats went 3-9 last season, matching their worst record since 2002. They were among the worst passing schools in the country.

Ramsey, who tweeted in March that he planned to transfer to Northwestern, lost Indiana’s starting job to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. in August. But Penix dealt with injuries throughout last season and Ramsey helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993.

Adams was a three-year starter at Kent State. He averaged 43.1 yards per punt last season and placed 20 of his 59 punts inside the 20.

Northwestern is scheduled to open the season at Michigan State on Sept. 5.

