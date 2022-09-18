BOSTON (AP)Phil Jurkovec completed 25 of 37 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns to lead Boston College past Maine 38-17 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season.

Pat Garwo III had two scoring runs, Jaden Williams added one, and Zay Flowers and George Takacs each had a TD catch for the Eagles (1-2). Flowers’ was a 51-yarder.

”We won a game,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. ”Are there things that we probably could have done better? Definitely. Are there some really good things we did? We improved in a lot of areas.”

Joe Fagnano went 21 for 43 with 289 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions for the Black Bears (0-3).

Maine, a heavy underdog, led 10-7 in the opening quarter before BC scored on three of its next four possessions to open a 28-10 halftime edge.

”I thought we had one of our better starts of the year,” Black Bears coach Jordan Stevens said. ”It was good to see us come out from the beginning and do a really good job offensively and defensively. I thought it was the most efficient we’ve been all year.”

Jurkovec’s 2-yard TD toss to tight end Takacs in the left corner of the end zone with just over a minute left in the opening quarter gave the Eagles the lead for good.

”We got our first win and guys have got to feel that win,” Jurkovec said. ”It was sloppy at times. We let them hang around when we had a chance to seal the game in the second half, but I was really pleased with how the O-line played. … A lot of positives that we can build on from this game.”

Williams’ 9-yard jet sweep for a score capped the ensuing drive and made it 21-10. Garwo scored on a 1-yard run with just over a minute left in the half.

Fagnano’s 17-yard TD toss to Shawn Bowman gave the Black Bears their three-point edge.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maine: Played tough, especially early, jumping ahead and sacking Jurkovec twice – once each – in the initial two drives. It’s something that should help when the Black Bears open Colonial Athletic Association play.

Boston College: The schedule gets back to reality for the Eagles, who return to Atlantic Coast Conference play the next four weeks. They’ll need to find a way to protect Jurkovec better with a very young offensive line if they’re going to get more than seven victories for the first time since 2009.

SHOW OF SUPPORT

Despite the 0-2 start, Hafley said he got a lot of encouragement this week. ”I appreciate all the calls and texts this week,” he said. ”That means a lot.”

TEMPERS

It was somewhat of a chippy first half with at least a half-dozen skirmishes, including one at the very end of the half when a couple of BC players were in the middle of a group of Maine’s as the teams were heading to their locker rooms.

Most of the mini dustups came when BC’s defense was on the field.

UP NEXT

Maine: Hosts Villanova on Oct. 1.

Boston College: At Florida State next Saturday night.

