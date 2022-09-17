DELAND, Fla. (AP)Blake Stenstrom threw two touchdown passes to Andrei Iosivas, Ryan Butler ran for two scores, and Princeton opened its season with a 39-14 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

The Tigers led 22-14 at halftime before Butler and John Volker added second-half touchdowns. Butler finished with seven carries for 67 yards and Volker had nine carries for 32 yards.

Stenstrom completed 23 of 33 passes for 256 yards. His scoring tosses to Iosivas were 5 yards and 10 yards, both in the second quarter. Iosivas had six receptions for 84 yards.

Brady Meitz was 23-of-35 passing for 253 yards and both touchdowns for the Hatters (2-1). He connected with Michael Carley for 60 yards to open the scoring and hit Nazeviah Burris for a 49-yard score in the second quarter.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2